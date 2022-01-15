Police to Probe Spreader of Nagita Slavina's Alleged Sex Tape
jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The Indonesian Youth Congress (KPI) has filed a report to the Central Jakarta Police over the spread of a 61-second sex tape, the actor in which was accused to be celebrity Nagita Slavina.
Central Jakarta Police criminal investigation unit head Senior Adjutant Commissioner Wisnu Wardhana said the police would look into the speader of the video after they examined the party who reported the incident next week.
This is because the party filing the report has just provided evidence items in the forms of screenshots and the video itself, but it has not specified whom it reports.
"We still want to clarify to the party reporting this first," said Wisnu, Saturday (15/1).
The police has suspected that the video is fake.
Nagita has also denied that the person in the video is her.
"I don't know. I've never recorded anything like that," said Nagita. (cr3/mcr20/jpnn)
