Indonesian Singer Nindy Ellesse Laoh Dies at 54
jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Indonesian senior singer Nindy Ellesse Laoh has passed away. She was 54.
The news was revealed by the Nusantara Official Instagram account on Sunday (2/1).
"Nindy Ellesse, we love you. Thank you for being a blessing to artists of the archipelago, for Indonesia. Your light will always shine forever," wrote the account.
Her body is currently at the MRCCC Siloam Hospital Semanggi funeral home in Jakarta. Her memorial service will be held at 6 p.m.
Her coffin will be closed on Tuesday (4/1) at 11.00 a.m., followed by a funeral procession. Nindy will be buried in San Diego Hills at 01.30 p.m.
Nindy was a singer, actress, writer, and politician.
She had shared a video of herself being treated at the hospital through her Instagram.
In the video, Nindy was seen lying in bed with an oxygen tube attached.
