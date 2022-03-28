Singer Maia Estianty Rushed to Hospital Due to GERD

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Indonesian singer Maia Estianty was recently rushed to the hospital due to the gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).

GERD is a digestive disorder that affects the ring of muscle between a person's esophagus and stomach. It is caused by frequent acid reflux.

Maia was taken to the hospital by her youngest child, Dul Jaelani.

Also See: Influencer Medina Zein Named Suspect Over Sale of Fake Bags

"His mother fell ill and was brought to the ER in the middle of the night. So sweet @duljaelani. Love you," said Maia through her Instagram account.

Maia admitted that this was the first time she had felt the pain.

"The first time I got GERD. It's so painful," she added.

Maia's post showing her in the hospital was immediately flooded with comments from her followers.

A number of fellow celebrities prayed for Maia's recovery. (ded/mcr20/jpnn)

This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Maia Estianty Dilarikan ke Rumah Sakit, Ini Sebabnya