Singer Maia Estianty Rushed to Hospital Due to GERD
english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Indonesian singer Maia Estianty was recently rushed to the hospital due to the gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).
GERD is a digestive disorder that affects the ring of muscle between a person's esophagus and stomach. It is caused by frequent acid reflux.
Maia was taken to the hospital by her youngest child, Dul Jaelani.
"His mother fell ill and was brought to the ER in the middle of the night. So sweet @duljaelani. Love you," said Maia through her Instagram account.
Maia admitted that this was the first time she had felt the pain.
"The first time I got GERD. It's so painful," she added.
Maia's post showing her in the hospital was immediately flooded with comments from her followers.
A number of fellow celebrities prayed for Maia's recovery. (ded/mcr20/jpnn)
