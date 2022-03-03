North Gorontalo Regent Indra Yasin Dies at 67

english.jpnn.com, GORONTALO - A grieving atmosphere unfolded early Thursday morning in North Gorontalo regency, Gorontalo.

North Gorontalo Regent Indra Yasin passed away at his private residence in Gorontalo at 4 a.m. local time. He was 67.

Information about the passing of Indra previously circulated on WhatsApp groups, Antara reported.

Indra, who was born on June 28, 1954, was the regent of North Gorontalo for two terms since 2012.

He also served as deputy regent of North Gorontalo from 2008 to 2012. (ant/fat/mcr20/jpnn)

