North Gorontalo Regent Indra Yasin Dies at 67
Thursday, 03 March 2022 – 13:07 GMT+7
english.jpnn.com, GORONTALO - A grieving atmosphere unfolded early Thursday morning in North Gorontalo regency, Gorontalo.
North Gorontalo Regent Indra Yasin passed away at his private residence in Gorontalo at 4 a.m. local time. He was 67.
Information about the passing of Indra previously circulated on WhatsApp groups, Antara reported.
Also See:
Indra, who was born on June 28, 1954, was the regent of North Gorontalo for two terms since 2012.
He also served as deputy regent of North Gorontalo from 2008 to 2012. (ant/fat/mcr20/jpnn)
This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Berita Duka, Bupati Gorontalo Utara Meninggal Dunia
North Gorontalo Regent Indra Yasin passed away at his private residence in Gorontalo.
RELATED NEWS
- 5.0-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Sorong City, West Papua
- Manpower Minister Discusses G20 Events with Yogyakarta Governor
- Ganjar Pranowo Goes Bald in Solidarity with Cancer Patients
- 212 PA to Protest Against Gus Yaqut's Controversial Remark
- Married Couple Hoard Cooking Oil in Banten Amid Product Scarcity
- 3-Month-Old Baby Among Fire Victims in South Jakarta