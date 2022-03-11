Nikita Mirzani Addresses Controversy Over Paris Fashion Week

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Nikita Mirzani has chimed in on the recent controversy surrounding celebrities who claimed their participation in the Paris Fashion Week.

Recently, a number of fashion and non-fashion brands from Indonesia have been in hot water after claiming to take part in the most prestigious fashion week. In fact, these brands are not scheduled to appear in the Paris Fashion Week at all.

The local brands have their own events, which are held in conjunction with the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris.

Through her Instagram account, Nikita condemned the group of celebrities involved in this controversy.

"What now after all of this?" wrote Nikita. "We've been noticed just because a tacky group was present."

Nikita has previously commented on this matter. However, she stressed that her comments were not meant to make things worse.

She hoped that the public would be smarter in responding to brands that made false claims.

"No one is envious. No one is shaming. Let us learn together," said Nikita, Tuesday (8/3). (mcr7/mcr20/jpnn)

