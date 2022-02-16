Dorce Gamalama Dies of Covid-19

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Indonesian senior entertainer Dorce Gamalama passed away at Pertamina Central Hospital, Simprug, South Jakarta, Wednesday (16/2) morning. She was 58.

Dangdut singer and friend of Dorce, Hetty Sunjaya, revealed that Dorce died due to exposure to Covid-19.

"She died at 7.30 in the morning. She had Covid-19 and was hospitalized for almost three weeks," Hetty told reporters.

Hetty said Dorce's health condition had deteriorated and she fell unconscious when she was rushed to the hospital.

Hetty added that she was not allowed to see Dorce's body due to Covid-19 protocols.

Before her death, Dorce, who was a trans woman, had reaped controversy after expressing her wish to be buried as a female. (antara/mcr20/jpnn)

