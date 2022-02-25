Remembering Yus Yunus, Dangdut Singer Who Died of Heart Attack

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Indonesian dangdut singer Yus Yunus died on Friday (25/2) morning due to a heart attack.

Yus was active in the music industry since 1991 and was known for singing several dangdut songs in the Madurese language.

He was born in Sumenep, September 19, 1962.

During his career in the dangdut music industry, he released a number of albums.

The albums included Saputangan Merah (1991), Gadis Malaysia (1991), Mangkade (1993), Arjun (1994), Gadis Pendayung (1994), and Angkat Topi (1996).

They also included Kemudian Terang Kembali (1997), Ya Dana Dana (1997), Luka Yang Kubawa (1997), Senyummu adalah Tangisanku (1999), and Pencemaran Cinta (2000).

Yus also released duet albums with other artists. Among them were Supir Taxi dan Gadis Desa (1992) with Iis Dahlia, Cinta Dibalas Cinta (1995) with Murni Chania, and Dendang Perdamaian Indonesiaku (2003) with Mega Wahyudi.

Most recently, Yus launched a single titled Zaina (2020).