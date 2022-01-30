Joni Mitchell Pulls Music from Spotify Amid Joe Rogan Controversy

jpnn.com, AMERIKA - Fans of Joni Mitchell will be disappointed that the singer has decided to remove her songs from the Spotify list.

The decision was triggered by the allegation that the music platform was spreading hoaxes about the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Canadian singer imitated Neil Young, who also protested Spotify about hoax content.

"I've decided to remove all my music from Spotify," Mitchell said in a statement.

The singer objected that her music was on a platform that also broadcasts Joe Rogan's podcast content.

"Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives. I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue," Mitchell said.

Joe Rogan hosts a very popular podcast show on Spotify.

He has drawn controversy for his opinions on the pandemic, government regulations, and the Covid-19 vaccine.