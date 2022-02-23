Manpower Ministry to 'Simplify' Controversial Old-Age Benefit Policy

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Manpower Minister Ida Fauziyah has said that she will revise the policy regarding old-age security funds, known as JHT.

Recently, the ministry stipulated a new rule regarding the payment of JHT, which is part of the workers social security scheme (BPJS Ketenagakerjaan). Under the policy, JHT can only be disbursed when BPJS Ketenagakerjaan participants reach 56 years of age.

Many Indonesian workers signed a petition against the policy, which is regulated in the Manpower Minister Regulation Number 2/2022.

Ida said she had met President Joko Widodo to discuss the issue.

"In response to our report, the President gave directions to simplify the regulations related to JHT," said Ida in a press release, Monday (21/2).

The minister said the government acknowledged the objections raised by workers.

With a more simplified rule, she said, JHT would be more useful for workers and those who were laid off due to the pandemic.

"The President also asked all of us, be it the government, businessmen, or workers, to jointly create a conducive employment climate so as to encourage national competitiveness," she said. (mark/mcr20/jpnn)

This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Kabar Gembira, Kemnaker Bakal Merevisi Aturan JHT