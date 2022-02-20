Novi Amelia Warned By Security Before Jumping to Her Death: Police

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Before Novi Amelia allegedly jumped to her death, security members in her apartment had warned her to stay away from the window she was sitting in, said South Jakarta Police criminal investigation unit head Commissioner Ridwan Soplanit.

Novi, who was an adult magazine model, was found dead at the Kalibata City Apartment, South Jakarta, on Wednesday (16/2) morning.

Ridwan said that the apartment security members saw her sitting in the window on the 8th floor at around 5 a.m.

The security members shouted to warn her of falling. However, they were ignored.

"The woman then fell to the ground floor in the parking lot," said Ridwan, Wednesday (16/2).

Kalibata City Apartment General Manager Martiza Melati said that Novi had lived in the apartment alone for more than a year.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Jakarta Police spokesman Senior Commissioner Endra Zulpan said Novi had allegedly committed suicide.