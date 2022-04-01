Kalina Ocktaranny Reacts to Son's Boxing Win Against Ex-Husband

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Kalina Ocktaranny has commented on the victory of her son, Azka Corbuzier, who competed in a boxing match against Vicky Prasetyo.

She admitted that she was proud to see Azka beat her ex-husband.

"I'm very proud of you. You're amazing," said Kalina through her Instagram account, Friday (1/4).

Also See: Azka Corbuzier to Fight Vicky Prasetyo in Celebrity Boxing

The Deddy Corbuzier's ex-wife added that Azka's victory was contributed by him being calm during the match.

"You were calm playing against him. You could control your emotions," wrote Kalina.

The boxing duel took place on Thursday (31/3) night at 8 p.m.

From the beginning of the match, Azka attacked frequently, while Vicky defended more.

Azka continued to try to find a loophole to hit Vicky, who had won against Aldi Taher. (ded/mcr20/jpnn)

This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Kalina Ocktaranny Bongkar Kunci Kemenangan Azka Corbuzier Saat Melawan Vicky Prasetyo