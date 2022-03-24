Presenter Olla Ramlan Files for Divorce from Aufar Hutapea
english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Indonesian presenter Olla Ramlan has filed for divorce from Aufar Hutapea, the South Jakarta Religious Court has confirmed.
Olla also applied for child custody over her two daughters.
"The divorce lawsuit was filed along with a lawsuit for the custody of two children," said South Jakarta Religious Court spokesperson Taslimah when met at her office, Thursday (24/3).
Taslimah said Olla did not include the application of miscellaneous assets.
"It has not been proposed for the time being," said Taslimah.
Separately, Olla's attorney, Maruli Tampubolon, refused to comment on the condition of his client's two children.
"This is Olla's business. So maybe just ask her," Maruli told JPNN.com. (mcr31/mcr20/jpnn)
