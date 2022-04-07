Comedian Ronal Surapradja Files for Divorce from Wife

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Comedian Ronal Surapradja has filed for a divorce from his wife, Seruni Purnamasari.

This is a shocking news to some because during 14 years of marriage, the couple showed no sign of disharmony.

Rumors circulated that Ronal and Seruni's divorce was caused by the presence of a third person.

South Jakarta Religious Court spokesperson Taslimah was reluctant to respond to this because the divorce trial was still ongoing.

"We can't give the answer yet," said Taslimah, Thursday (7/4).

Ronal filed for the divorce at the South Jakarta Religious Court last Monday (21/3).

He first gained popularity through the comedy show Extravaganza, broadcast on TransTV. (mcr31/mcr20/jpnn)

