Vanessa Angel's Stepmom Files for Divorce from Doddy Sudrajat

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Vanessa Angel's stepmother, Puput Sudrajat, has filed for divorce from Vanessa's father, Doddy Sudrajat.

Moreover, Puput also asked for child custody.

This was revealed by Puput's attorney, Abdul Kodir Batubara.

"Children under the age of 12 automatically follow the mother, but we still apply for child custody," said Abdul in the Bintaro area, Pesanggrahan, South Jakarta, Wednesday (16/3).

Regarding the assets, Puput has not communicated with legal counsel.

The Central Jakarta Religious Court confirmed that Puput had filed for divorce from Doddy.

Puput is Doddy's second wife. Doddy was previously married to Vanessa's mother, Lucy Maywati.

However, Vanessa's mother died when the late actress was 10 years old. (mcr7/mcr20/jpnn)

