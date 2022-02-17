Dorce Gamalama's Name Origin Linked to Ternate Sultanate

english.jpnn.com, TERNATE - The origin of Dorce Gamalama's name was revealed by a relative of the Sultanate of Ternate in North Maluku, Ully Munawwar.

According to Ully, Dorce's last name, Gamalama, was given by the 48th Sultan of Ternate, Mudaffar Sjah.

It was a form of appreciation for Dorce's closeness to the people of Ternate.

Gamalama, said Ully, was the name of a mountain in the city of Ternate.

"I know Bunda Dorce very well because she was always present and actively participated in every event held by the Sultanate of Ternate," said Ully, as quoted by Antara, Thursday (17/2).

During her lifetime, Dorce greatly admired the traditions and customs of the Sultanate of Ternate.

So close, the late Dorce adopted Ully's fourth child named Abu Bakar Ramadani from the Falajawa Dua area of Ternate.

Dorce reportedly lived in the villages of Santiong and Tanah Tinggi.