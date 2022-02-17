Adult Magazine Model Novi Amelia Dies After Jumping from Apartment
english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Adult magazine model Novi Amelia a.k.a. Linda Astuti was found lifeless after jumping from the eighth floor of the Kalibata City Apartment, South Jakarta, Wednesday (16/2).
"She was only wearing underwear and a white bra," said Pancoran Police criminal investigation unit head Adjutant Commissioner Abdullah, Wednesday (16/2).
When found, Novi's body had several wounds.
Also See:
"There were wounds on the right thigh due to the impact, bruises around her left eye, and bleeding from the back of the head," Abdullah said.
The police are still investigating the motive behind the incident.
South Jakarta Police criminal investigation unit head Senior Adjutant Commissioner Ridwan Soplanit said Novi had allegedly committed suicide.
Also See:
"People said she had been depressed," said Ridwan.
Moreover, Novi allegedly consumed illegal drugs before ending her life. (mcr7/mcr20/jpnn)
This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Novi Amelia Ditemukan Dalam Kondisi Tak Berbusana, Cuma Pakai....
Adult magazine model Novi Amelia was found lifeless after jumping from an apartment.
RELATED NEWS
- Dorce Gamalama's Name Origin Linked to Ternate Sultanate
- Baim Wong Expresses Condolences for Passing of Dorce Gamalama
- Remembering Dorce Gamalama, Legendary Entertainer Who Did It All
- Dorce Gamalama Dies of Covid-19
- Access to Vanessa Angel's Grave Closed Amid Relocation Plan
- Musician Ari Lasso Declared Cancer-Free