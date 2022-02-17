Adult Magazine Model Novi Amelia Dies After Jumping from Apartment

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Adult magazine model Novi Amelia a.k.a. Linda Astuti was found lifeless after jumping from the eighth floor of the Kalibata City Apartment, South Jakarta, Wednesday (16/2).

"She was only wearing underwear and a white bra," said Pancoran Police criminal investigation unit head Adjutant Commissioner Abdullah, Wednesday (16/2).

When found, Novi's body had several wounds.

"There were wounds on the right thigh due to the impact, bruises around her left eye, and bleeding from the back of the head," Abdullah said.

The police are still investigating the motive behind the incident.

South Jakarta Police criminal investigation unit head Senior Adjutant Commissioner Ridwan Soplanit said Novi had allegedly committed suicide.

"People said she had been depressed," said Ridwan.

Moreover, Novi allegedly consumed illegal drugs before ending her life. (mcr7/mcr20/jpnn)

