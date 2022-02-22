Udayana Lecturer in Bali Allegedly Commits Suicide: Police

english.jpnn.com, BALI - A lecturer at the Faculty of Animal Science at Udayana University in Bali, Komang Budaarsa, has allegedly committed suicide, according to South Denpasar Police chief Adjunct Commissioner I Gede Sudyatmaja.

Kadek Dwi Yogiantara, the victim's son, was the first to see his father hanging in the living room at his house in Sidakarya village, South Denpasar, Monday (21/2).

Kadek, who just arrived from Malang, East Java, met his father. The latter was in good health.

Kadek chatted with his father and took a nap.

"At around 1.30 p.m. local time, [Kadek] found the victim hanging in the family room with a blue plastic rope tied to the stairs on the second floor of the house," Gede said, Tuesday (22/2).

Kadek immediately asked local residents for help.

Police officers arrived at the location and found no signs of violence.

"It is still being investigated. [Kadek] has not been able to be questioned because he is still in shock over his father's death," said Gede.