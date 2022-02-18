Moment Before Novi Amelia's Death Captured by Security Officers

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The police has had evidence showing the moment before the death of adult magazine star Novi Amelia, South Jakarta Police criminal investigation unit head Senior Adjutant Commissioner Ridwan Soplanit has said.

The piece of evidence is a photo of Novi sitting in the window on the eighth floor of an apartment. The photo was taken by two security officers who were patrolling the building.

Both officers are now listed as witnesses who reported the model's alleged suicide.

"They took a picture of the victim before she fell," said Ridwan at the South Jakarta Police Headquarters, Thursday (17/2).

When asked if the incident had foul play, Ridwan was reluctant to comment.

Ridwan emphasized that an investigation was carried out in accordance with applicable procedures.

"Until now, we are still investigating the case," he said.

Novi died after falling from the eighth floor of the Kalibata City Apartment, South Jakarta, on Wednesday (16/2). (mcr31/mcr20/jpnn)

