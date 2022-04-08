Director, Senior Actor Richard Oh Passes Away at 62
Friday, 08 April 2022 – 13:27 GMT+7
english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Director and senior actor Richard Oh passed away on Thursday (7/4) night at 7.30 p.m.
The news was revealed by filmmaker Joko Anwar through his personal Twitter account.
"Our dear friend Richard Oh just passed away. Kokoh, you are greatly missed," Joko wrote.
Richard passed away at the age of 62.
His passing was surprising for some because it was sudden. A few hours prior, he had uploaded a video on his Instagram account.
Richard's body will be buried in Banjarmasin, South Kalimantan. (antara/mcr20/jpnn)
Also See:
This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Berita Duka, Sutradara dan Aktor Senior Richard Oh Meninggal Dunia
Director and senior actor Richard Oh passed away on Thursday (7/4) night at 7.30 p.m.
RELATED NEWS
- Comedian Ronal Surapradja Files for Divorce from Wife
- Singer Dewi Perssik Opens Up About Past Miscarriage
- Former Adult Film Star Maria Ozawa Arrives in Bali
- Citra Andy Withdraws Her Alleged Harassment Case
- Kalina Ocktaranny Reacts to Son's Boxing Win Against Ex-Husband
- Azka Corbuzier to Fight Vicky Prasetyo in Celebrity Boxing