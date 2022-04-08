Director, Senior Actor Richard Oh Passes Away at 62

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Director and senior actor Richard Oh passed away on Thursday (7/4) night at 7.30 p.m.

The news was revealed by filmmaker Joko Anwar through his personal Twitter account.

"Our dear friend Richard Oh just passed away. Kokoh, you are greatly missed," Joko wrote.

Richard passed away at the age of 62.

His passing was surprising for some because it was sudden. A few hours prior, he had uploaded a video on his Instagram account.

Richard's body will be buried in Banjarmasin, South Kalimantan. (antara/mcr20/jpnn)

