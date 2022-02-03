BTS Member Jimin Tests Positive for Covid-19
jpnn.com, KOREA - The news of BTS member Park Ji-min testing positive for Covid-19 reaped a lot of reactions from fans.
Moreover, Jimin have just completed surgery for acute appendicitis.
"Jimin experienced sudden abdominal pain along with a mild sore throat on January 30 in the afternoon," wrote BTS' agency, BigHit Music, as quoted by Koreaboo.
As he underwent a thorough examination and PCR test at the hospital, Jimin was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and tested positive for Covid-19.
The 26-year-old underwent an appendectomy on Monday (31/1).
"According to the medical staff, the surgery was successful and Jimin is currently recuperating after his procedure," BigHit continued.
Jimin's condition worries BTS fans, who called themselves Army, on social media.
The hashtag #GetWellSoonJimin was trending on Twitter with more than one million tweets on Wednesday (2/2).
BTS member Park Ji-min has tested positive for Covid-19.
RELATED NEWS
- Actress Luna Maya Allegedly Becomes Victim of Phone Fraud
- Actors Giorgino Abraham, Boy William Contract Covid-19
- Miss USA 2019 Allegedly Jumps to Her Death from Manhattan Building
- Joni Mitchell Pulls Music from Spotify Amid Joe Rogan Controversy
- Trans Singer Reaps Controversy for Wanting to Be Buried Female
- Nurul Arifin Expresses Her Longing for Late Maura Magnalia