Actors Giorgino Abraham, Boy William Contract Covid-19
Tuesday, 01 February 2022 – 16:19 GMT+7
jpnn.com, JAKARTA - A number of Indonesian actors have reportedly tested positive for Covid-19.
Most recently, the two who joined the list were Giorgino Abraham and Boy William.
Giorgino Abraham announced that he was positive for Covid-19 through his Instagram account.
The 27-year-old uploaded a photo of him lying on a hospital bed.
"I'll come back stronger," said Giorgino.
Apart from Giorgino, Boy William also recently revealed that he was positive for Covid-19.
