Actors Giorgino Abraham, Boy William Contract Covid-19

jpnn.com, JAKARTA - A number of Indonesian actors have reportedly tested positive for Covid-19.

Most recently, the two who joined the list were Giorgino Abraham and Boy William.

Giorgino Abraham announced that he was positive for Covid-19 through his Instagram account.

The 27-year-old uploaded a photo of him lying on a hospital bed.

"I'll come back stronger," said Giorgino.

Apart from Giorgino, Boy William also recently revealed that he was positive for Covid-19.