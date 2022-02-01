JPNN.com

JPNN.com English Entertainment Actors Giorgino Abraham, Boy William Contract Covid-19

Actors Giorgino Abraham, Boy William Contract Covid-19

Tuesday, 01 February 2022 – 16:19 GMT+7
Actors Giorgino Abraham, Boy William Contract Covid-19 - JPNN.com English
Boy William / Credit: Instagram (@boywilliam17)

jpnn.com, JAKARTA - A number of Indonesian actors have reportedly tested positive for Covid-19.

Most recently, the two who joined the list were Giorgino Abraham and Boy William.

Giorgino Abraham announced that he was positive for Covid-19 through his Instagram account.

Also See:

The 27-year-old uploaded a photo of him lying on a hospital bed.

"I'll come back stronger," said Giorgino.

Also See:

Apart from Giorgino, Boy William also recently revealed that he was positive for Covid-19.

Giorgino Abraham and Boy William have reportedly tested positive for Covid-19.
TAGS   Giorgino Abraham Boy William covid-19 Actor

RELATED NEWS