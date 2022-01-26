Nurul Arifin Takes Daughter to Final Resting Place

JPNN.com

Wednesday, 26 January 2022 – 18:22 GMT+7
Nurul Arifin with her daughter, Maura Magnalia Madyaratri / Credit: Instagram (@na_nurularifin)

jpnn.com, KARAWANG - Maura Magnalia Madyaratri, the eldest daughter of Indonesian actress and politician Nurul Arifin, was taken to her final resting place on Wednesday (26/1).

Nurul kissed and said goodbye one last time to Maura. She was seen caressing Maura's face during the coffin closing procession.

After the procession, Maura's body was buried at the San Diego Hill Cemetery in Kawarang, West Java.

Maura died due to a cardiac arrest on Tuesday (25/1) morning.

She was found unconscious at the dining table by a household assistant.

Recently, Nurul reminded parents the importance of building close relationships with their children.

"I feel that if you are too harsh with your child, the result is that your child will become a rebel. If you can, give them as much love as possible," said Nurul, as quoted by Herstory. (jlo/mcr20/jpnn)

