Actor Aliando Syarief Opens Up About His OCD Battle

jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Indonesian actor Aliando Syarief has admitted that he disappeared from the entertainment world due to suffering from obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

The "Ganteng-Ganteng Serigala" soap opera star revealed this during a live broadcast on his personal Instagram account.

"I have OCD," said Aliando, Thursday (27/1).

Aliando said having OCD made it difficult for him to do activities.

"I must have therapy for more than a year," he said.

OCD is a pattern of unwanted thoughts and fears, which makes a person perform repetitive behaviors.

Quoted from the Mayo Clinic, OCD sufferers may or may not realize that their obsessions and compulsions are excessive or unreasonable.

"OCD obsessions are recurring, persistent, and unwanted thoughts, urges, and images that cause suffering or anxiety," the Mayo Clinic wrote.