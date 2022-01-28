Actor Aliando Syarief Opens Up About His OCD Battle
jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Indonesian actor Aliando Syarief has admitted that he disappeared from the entertainment world due to suffering from obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).
The "Ganteng-Ganteng Serigala" soap opera star revealed this during a live broadcast on his personal Instagram account.
"I have OCD," said Aliando, Thursday (27/1).
Aliando said having OCD made it difficult for him to do activities.
"I must have therapy for more than a year," he said.
OCD is a pattern of unwanted thoughts and fears, which makes a person perform repetitive behaviors.
Quoted from the Mayo Clinic, OCD sufferers may or may not realize that their obsessions and compulsions are excessive or unreasonable.
"OCD obsessions are recurring, persistent, and unwanted thoughts, urges, and images that cause suffering or anxiety," the Mayo Clinic wrote.
Aliando Syarief has opened up about suffering from obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).
RELATED NEWS
- Ivan Gunawan Offered Ten Billion Rupiah to Marry Ayu Ting Ting
- Nurul Arifin Takes Daughter to Final Resting Place
- Nurul Arifin's Daughter Dies Due to Cardiac Arrest
- Child Actor Matthew White Dies at 12
- Legendary Rock Star Meat Loaf Passes Away
- Police Delay Examination of Ayu Thalia Over Alleged Defamation