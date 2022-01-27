Ivan Gunawan Offered Ten Billion Rupiah to Marry Ayu Ting Ting

JPNN.com

Thursday, 27 January 2022 – 21:59 GMT+7
Ayu Ting Ting and Ivan Gunawan / Credit: YouTube (Qiss You TV)

jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Presenter Ivan Gunawan spoke candidly about his wedding plans with singer Ayu Ting Ting.

Ivan admitted that a television station had offered to pay billions of rupiah for his wedding.

"Trans TV said they wanted to give Rp 10 billion," said Ivan, Thursday (27/1).

Ayu's father, Abdul Rozak, was shocked to hear the information.

"Allahu Akbar [God is great], is that real?" asked Abdul.

Ivan then said that he would only use Rp 2 billion for the wedding.

Abdul immediately asked for a share of Rp 5 billion for him and his wife, Umi Kalsum.

Ivan joked that he would also ask Ayu's father for money.

