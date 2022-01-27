Ivan Gunawan Offered Ten Billion Rupiah to Marry Ayu Ting Ting
Thursday, 27 January 2022 – 21:59 GMT+7
jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Presenter Ivan Gunawan spoke candidly about his wedding plans with singer Ayu Ting Ting.
Ivan admitted that a television station had offered to pay billions of rupiah for his wedding.
"Trans TV said they wanted to give Rp 10 billion," said Ivan, Thursday (27/1).
Ayu's father, Abdul Rozak, was shocked to hear the information.
"Allahu Akbar [God is great], is that real?" asked Abdul.
Ivan then said that he would only use Rp 2 billion for the wedding.
Abdul immediately asked for a share of Rp 5 billion for him and his wife, Umi Kalsum.
Ivan joked that he would also ask Ayu's father for money.
Presenter Ivan Gunawan spoke candidly about his wedding plans with singer Ayu Ting Ting.
RELATED NEWS
- Nurul Arifin Takes Daughter to Final Resting Place
- Nurul Arifin's Daughter Dies Due to Cardiac Arrest
- Child Actor Matthew White Dies at 12
- Legendary Rock Star Meat Loaf Passes Away
- Police Delay Examination of Ayu Thalia Over Alleged Defamation
- Gaga Muhammad Sentenced to 4.5 Years for Laura Anna's Accident