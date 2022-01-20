Bride Marries Keris in Bali After Groom Cancels Wedding

jpnn.com, BALI - A bride from Saba village, Blahbatuh district, Gianyar regency, Bali, ended up marrying a keris after the groom canceled the wedding plan.

It happened because the groom reportedly refused to stay with his prospective wife's family after the planned marriage.

According to Bali Traditional Village Council chairperson Ida Pangelingsir Agung Putra Sukahet, the marriage ritual of a Balinese Hindu woman with a keris is usually carried out when a woman has premarital pregnancy and her future husband dies or leaves her.

Ida suggested that Hindu religious figures discuss the legitimacy of the Saba woman's marriage with the keris.

"It needs to be discussed by religious leaders, sulinggih [glorified Hindu people], and pandita [Hindu scholars] in order to issue some kind of a consensus to determine the status of the marriage from a religious perspective," said Ida.

In the discussion by religious figures, the marriage would be studied through Hindu literature, books, and philosophy, he added.

Ida, who is also the chairman of the Bali Religious Harmony Forum (FKUB), said his council would take the next step when there was a fatwa from religious leaders.

He said that in a marriage with a keris, a baby born later will just be considered the child of the mother from a legal perspective. (antara/lia/mcr20/jpnn)

