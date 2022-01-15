Bali Prepares 1,500 Beds in Anticipation of Omicron

jpnn.com, BALI - Although there are still zero cases of Omicron in Bali, the Bali administration has prepared 1,500 beds on standby.

A total of 700 beds in isolation spots are managed by the provincial task force, while the other 800 beds are handled by municipal task forces.

"This is a necessary anticipatory step," said Bali Covid-19 task force secretary I Made Rentin.

Also See: Surabaya Tourists Contract Omicron After Traveling to Bali

The Health Ministry will boost testing, tracing, and treatment efforts in areas with high potential for Omicron transmission, which include Java and Bali.

The ministry has distributed S-Gene Target Failure (SGTF) test kits to all supervisory and government-owned laboratories and ensured that they are sufficient.

The government will increase the capacity of PCR and SGTF examinations so that Omicron carriers can be detected as early as possible.

According to the Health Ministry, the number of Omicron cases in Indonesia has reached 572 as of Wednesday (12/1), which includes both imported and locally transmitted cases. (antara/ket/mcr20/jpnn)

This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Kasus Varian Omicron Indonesia Naik, Pintu Masuk Bali Seperti Ini Ketatnya