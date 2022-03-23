Mandalika Rain Handler Criticized by Balinese Mysticism Activist

english.jpnn.com, LOMBOK - A Balinese mysticism activist, Jro Paksi Penyumbu Ring Perepan Sari, has criticized the rain handler during the Mandalika MotoGP, saying that such an activity is primarily intended for religious or humanitarian ceremonies instead.

Rara Isti Wulandari has become the talk of the town after attempting to control the rain during the 2022 Mandalika MotoGP in Central Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB).

The Swiss-based automotive media, Speedweek, even commented on Rara's attempt to move rain from the race location.

However, Rara also received not so flaterring notes from several parties, including Jro Paksi.

"Everyone who races at the Mandalika Circuit is an 'iron horse'. Logically, there is no need for a rain handler. The event management already knows which motorcycle tires to use when it is raining or when it is hot," said Jro Paksi.

Jro Paksi said that as a rain handler himself, he tried not to use such an "expertise" to show off.

He argued that world events in the MotoGP level did not need rain handling services. (gie/mcr20/jpnn)

