Elderly Swiss Man Found Dead in North Lombok Apartment
jpnn.com, LOMBOK UTARA - A 62-year-old Swiss man named Ferruccio Germano Franzosi was found dead in his bed in the Senggigi Home and Apartment in Malaka village, Pemenang district, North Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB), on Tuesday (4/1).
Under the victim's bed, witnesses found a reddish black liquid.
To find out the cause of death, the victim's body was evacuated to the Bhayangkara Hospital to undergo an examination, said Pemenang Police head First Inspector Lalu Eka Arya, as quoted by the NTB Police.
The victim's body was discovered by Jamilah and her husband, Wolfgang Gruber, who came to the victim's apartment Tuesday morning.
When they opened the unlocked bedroom door, they found the victim lying on the bed. They then reported it to the police.
"We have coordinated with the victim's sponsor," Lalu said, referring to PT. Perwira.
According to testimonies, the victim had a history of lung disease and had checked himself several times at the NTB Provincial Hospital. (lia/mcr20/jpnn)
