Retired Police Officer Found Dead After Meeting Debt Collectors

Tuesday, 04 January 2022 – 23:55 GMT+7
Officers evacuated the body of a retired police officer who was found dead after meeting suspected debt collectors in Jakarta / Credit: ANTARA, Sihol Hasugian

jpnn.com, JAKARTA - A retired police officer was found dead on Jalan MT Haryono, Pancoran, South Jakarta, Tuesday afternoon.

Pancoran Police traffic unit head First Inspector Deni Setiawan said the victim was identified with the initials MM (64).

"Judging from his ID card, he was indeed a retired police officer. We don't know how he died. The police have identified him and taken his body to the Kramat Jati Police Hospital," said Deni.

The police received a report of the victim's whereabouts from the Transportation Agency at around 01.30 p.m.

Deni immediately checked the location and contacted the Pancoran Police and the South Jakarta Police criminal investigation unit.

Meanwhile, a security officer from the South Jakarta Transportation Sub-department, David, witnessed that a passing motorist screamed because the victim had fainted.

"Someone who happened to pass by shouted that the victim had fainted. He was lying on his stomach and still breathing," he said.

He added that shortly before fainting, the victim was approached by several men suspected of being debt collectors.

A retired police officer has been found dead after meeting several men suspected of being debt collectors.
