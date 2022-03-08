Indonesian Migrant Worker in Saudi Arabia Unpaid, Drank Tap Water
english.jpnn.com, SUKABUMI - An Indonesian migrant worker from Sukabumi, Rika Oktaviani (25), allegedly received unpleasant treatment while working in Saudi Arabia. She was not paid and only drank from tap water.
Rika has now returned to her homeland and reunited with her children and family.
Rika is a resident of Cidahu district. Her case has gone viral on social media.
Sukabumi Police chief Senior Adjutant Commissioner Dedy Darmawansyah said he would thoroughly investigate the case.
"If there is a criminal element involved, we will continue to investigate," said Dedy, Monday (7/3).
The investigation will be carried out by the criminal investigation unit and the women and children protection (PPA) unit of the Sukabumi Police.
Dedy said he had received information and data from the Indonesian Embassy's Police Attache in Saudi Arabia.
He also appreciated his staff and all those who had moved quickly to return Rika to Indonesia.
