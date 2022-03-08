American Actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire Spotted in Bali

english.jpnn.com, BALI - American actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire reportedly arrived in Bali recently.

The Great Gatsby stars were set to attend a business event at Kura Retreat Center in Bali on Monday (28/2), according to Twitter user @NewsDicaprioBR.

The news was also discussed on Instagram through a verified radio channel account @vradiofm, Monday (7/3).

"Hollywood actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire have shocked netizens in the country. This is because they were caught together in Bali," wrote the account.

In the comments column, some netizens revealed that DiCaprio and Maguire came to Bali last week for an environmental project.

The comments also match the banner behind the two.

The banner reads "Better Business Better World", which is a movement for sustainable development by the United Nations. (ket/mcr20/jpnn)

This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Leonardo DiCaprio dan Tobey McGuire di Bali untuk Misi Mulia?