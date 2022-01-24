Child Actor Matthew White Dies at 12
Monday, 24 January 2022 – 18:54 GMT+7
jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Child actor Matthew White, also known as Matt White, has died at the age of 12.
The star of the Danur 3 film had a history of diabetes.
He died while being treated at a hospital in Jakarta.
"Last night, at a hospital in Jakarta," said Oki, Matt's manager, Monday (24/1).
Oki said that Matt's health condition deteriorated on Saturday (22/1) and was rushed to the hospital.
"There was an old disease - diabetes. So, it was not due to Covid-19," said Oki.
He added that Matt had been suffering from diabetes since 2018.
Matt took his last breath on Sunday (23/1).
