Child Actor Matthew White Dies at 12

Monday, 24 January 2022 – 18:54 GMT+7
Matthew White / Credit: Instagram (@official.mattwhite)

jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Child actor Matthew White, also known as Matt White, has died at the age of 12.

The star of the Danur 3 film had a history of diabetes.

He died while being treated at a hospital in Jakarta.

"Last night, at a hospital in Jakarta," said Oki, Matt's manager, Monday (24/1).

Oki said that Matt's health condition deteriorated on Saturday (22/1) and was rushed to the hospital.

"There was an old disease - diabetes. So, it was not due to Covid-19," said Oki.

He added that Matt had been suffering from diabetes since 2018.

Matt took his last breath on Sunday (23/1).

