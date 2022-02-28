Australian Man Pearce John Douglas Found Dead in Bali Villa Room

english.jpnn.com, BALI - Residents of Batunya village, Baturiti district, Tabanan regency, Bali, were shocked last Tuesday (22/2) evening after the discovery of the dead body of 69-year-old Australian man Pearce John Douglas in a villa room.

The victim's body was first discovered by local village security officers, who were visiting residents' homes to collect funds for the celebration of the Nyepi Day.

Because there was no response from the victim, the officers checked into the room and found the victim, before reporting the incident to the Baturiti Police.

"There were no signs of violence or new injuries on the victim's body," said Baturiti Police chief Commissioner Ida Bagus Putu Mertayasa.

The identification team only found past surgical scars on the victim's right eye, the respiratory tract on the neck, and the genital.

In the victim's room, electronics under repair were scattered but no items were lost.

The police immediately asked for information from several parties, including the villa employees.

"Based on the results of the scene investigation and witness statements, it is suspected that the victim died naturally," said Ida.