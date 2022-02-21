Three Foreigners in Bali Fight Each Other Over High Drinking Bill

english.jpnn.com, BALI - A brawl between foreigners took place at a bar in Bali.

Master Aaron Paul (46) from Australia and Frazer William Alexander (40) from England reportedly mistreated Titov Sergey (37), who is a Russian.

The incident happened at the Behind The Green Door nightclub on Jalan Subak Sari, Brawa, Canggu, Badung, Bali, Friday (18/2) night.

Sergey, who said he was the victim, reported the incident to the Bali Police.

He mentioned that three of them knew each other and went for a drink.

They brought along Inne Tresna Dewi and Ohtsubo Mudsunori, who later became witnesses.

At the bar, the group of five ordered food and various cocktails.

"The situation began to heat up when the waiter came with a bill at around 3 a.m. local time," the report said.