JPNN.com

JPNN.com English Bali Three Foreigners in Bali Fight Each Other Over High Drinking Bill

Three Foreigners in Bali Fight Each Other Over High Drinking Bill

Monday, 21 February 2022 – 13:42 GMT+7
Three Foreigners in Bali Fight Each Other Over High Drinking Bill - JPNN.com English
Illustration of a police line / Credit: doc JPNN

english.jpnn.com, BALI - A brawl between foreigners took place at a bar in Bali.

Master Aaron Paul (46) from Australia and Frazer William Alexander (40) from England reportedly mistreated Titov Sergey (37), who is a Russian.

The incident happened at the Behind The Green Door nightclub on Jalan Subak Sari, Brawa, Canggu, Badung, Bali, Friday (18/2) night.

Also See:

Sergey, who said he was the victim, reported the incident to the Bali Police.

He mentioned that three of them knew each other and went for a drink.

They brought along Inne Tresna Dewi and Ohtsubo Mudsunori, who later became witnesses.

Also See:

At the bar, the group of five ordered food and various cocktails.

"The situation began to heat up when the waiter came with a bill at around 3 a.m. local time," the report said.

Three foreigners got into a brawl at a bar in Bali as their drinking bill was too high.
TAGS   bali tourism Foreigners Australian canggu area expat in bali Drinking Bill

RELATED NEWS