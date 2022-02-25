Visa Issues Prevent International Students from Entering Bali: Unud

english.jpnn.com, DENPASAR - Udayana University (Unud) in Bali is a favored place to study for international students, but many foreign students are unable to enter the country due to visa issues.

"Some international programs are unable to start since they require the presence of students in Bali," said Unud International Office head Ni Nyoman Pujianiki.

During the pandemic, there are only three programs being held online, namely IBSM, Go Bali, and BIFAS.

Initially, the International Office planned a certain program for 2020 intake. However, it was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Pujianiki, the process of visa application during the pandemic has been uncertain and the rules have kept changing.

In the latest policy, the applications for student and tourist visas are closed.

Moreover, students from Denmark, France, and Iran are prohibited from entering Indonesia directly due to Covid-19 concerns.

"The students can travel to other countries and quarantine for 14 days before entering Indonesia," said Pujianiki.