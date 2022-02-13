Thai Drug Convict Deported After 11 Years in Bali Prison

english.jpnn.com, BALI - The Immigration Office in Bali has deported MUS (35), a foreigner from Thailand who served 11 years in prison for drugs.

The Law and Human Rights Ministry's Bali office head, Jamaruli Manihuruk, said that MUS had been freed from the Kerobokan Women's Prison based on a letter dated January 4.

"MUS was then handed over to the Class I Immigration Office for deportation," he said in a press release, Saturday (12/2).

According to Jamaruli, MUS had violated Law Number 6/2011 concerning immigration and Law Number 23/2009 concerning narcotics.

Because there had been no flights to her home country, MUS was temporarily detained at the Denpasar Immigration Detention Center after her release.

MUS was set to be detained for 37 days while waiting for an emergency travel document from the Thai Embassy in Jakarta.

However, after the document was ready, she was finally deported on a Thai Airways plane bound for Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport.

In addition to deportation, immigration officials will impose a deterrent against MUS.