Governor Wants to Stop Sugar Wine Production in Karangasem, Bali
english.jpnn.com, BALI - Bali Governor Wayan Koster condemned the increasing sugar wine production in Karangasem regency, Bali, during his visit to Amlapura City, Sunday (20/2).
Koster, who is a Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) politician, said he was disappointed because increased sugar wine production could threaten the sustainability of local Balinese beverages.
He expressed his wish to shut down the production.
"Again, do not be afraid as we must protect the greater and the nobler. So, I come here because I heard sugar wine producers are still committing violations," said Koster.
According to him, there are five reasons why the sugar wine production should be shut down.
Firstly, it threatens the tradition and sustainability of Balinese fermented and/or distilled beverages with local raw materials.
Moreover, it threatens the welfare of farmers and arak artisans since the increased sugar wine production harms market prices.
It is also turning off the taste and branding of arak Bali (Balinese wine), which has been passed for generations.
