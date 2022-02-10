American Man Dies in Bali After Falling from Hotel's Sixth Floor

english.jpnn.com, BALI - An American man named John Dale Barghy (48) died in Bali after falling from the sixth floor of the BaliEZ Hotel in Banjar Umasari, Petitenget, Kerobokan Kelod, North Kuta, Badung, Thursday (10/2) morning.

The incident was revealed after a CCTV inspection in the hotel area.

"As seen in the CCTV footage, the victim died after his head hit the floor and bled," said North Kuta Police criminal investigation unit head First Inspector Made Purwantara.

The victim's body was immediately taken to the Sanglah General Hospital in Denpasar.

The police suspected that it was a suicide, but a further investigation will be carried out.

The incident occurred during heavy rain and strong winds hitting the area.

Two hotel security guards on duty, namely Samindrus Njurumana and Kadek Arimbawa, found the victim.

According to the witnesses, they were startled by the sound as if something had fallen from the top floor of the hotel.