American Man Dies in Bali After Falling from Hotel's Sixth Floor
english.jpnn.com, BALI - An American man named John Dale Barghy (48) died in Bali after falling from the sixth floor of the BaliEZ Hotel in Banjar Umasari, Petitenget, Kerobokan Kelod, North Kuta, Badung, Thursday (10/2) morning.
The incident was revealed after a CCTV inspection in the hotel area.
"As seen in the CCTV footage, the victim died after his head hit the floor and bled," said North Kuta Police criminal investigation unit head First Inspector Made Purwantara.
The victim's body was immediately taken to the Sanglah General Hospital in Denpasar.
The police suspected that it was a suicide, but a further investigation will be carried out.
The incident occurred during heavy rain and strong winds hitting the area.
Two hotel security guards on duty, namely Samindrus Njurumana and Kadek Arimbawa, found the victim.
According to the witnesses, they were startled by the sound as if something had fallen from the top floor of the hotel.
An American man named John Dale Barghy (48) died in Bali after falling from the sixth floor of the BaliEZ Hotel.
RELATED NEWS
- Indonesia Resumes International Flights to Bali Despite Covid-19
- Bali Police Investigate Porn Video Involving Instagram Celebrity
- Jordanian Man Allegedly Hits Airport Staff, Police Member in Bali
- 4.6-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes West Lombok, Bali
- Bride Marries Keris in Bali After Groom Cancels Wedding
- Forensic Team Finds 'Certain Substance' in Matt Harper's Body