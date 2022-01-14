BI Projects Bali's 2022 Economy to Grow Above Six Percent

jpnn.com, BALI - The representative office of Bank Indonesia (BI) in Bali has projected that Bali's economy will grow above six percent this year.

The projection was made in consideration of the increase in private and public consumption, as well as community mobility.

"Bali's economic recovery will continue in 2022 with an estimated economic growth of 5.4 percent to 6.2 percent year-on-year," said office head Trisno Nugroho in Denpasar, Friday (14/1).

Trisno added that there had been an increase in the number of domestic tourists in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Reflecting on the data, BI has projected the economic growth of Bali in the fourth quarter of 2021 to reach 2.1 percent to 2.9 percent.

Nevertheless, Trisno sees a number of short-term and long-term challenges.

The short-term challenges are the global Covid-19 pandemic and limited tourist visits, while the long-term challenges are the high dependence on the tourism sector and the quality of Bali tourism. (antara/ket/mcr20/jpnn)

