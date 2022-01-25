4.6-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes West Lombok, Bali

jpnn.com, LOMBOK BARAT - A 4.6-magnitude earthquake shook West Lombok in West Nusa Tenggara and parts of Bali on Tuesday (25/1) morning.

The earthquake occurred in the Sunda Kecil area, centered at 8.78 latitude and 116.14 east longitude, 10 kilometers southeast of West Lombok.

According to the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), the shake reached West Lombok, Central Lombok, Mataram City, North Lombok, Karangasem, Klungkung, Gianyar, Denpasar, and Badung.

Taking into account the location of the epicenter and the depth of the hypocenter, the BMKG said it was classified as a shallow earthquake considering active fault activity on land. The earthquake had a strike slip.

"Based on the BMKG's monitoring, there was one aftershock with a strength smaller than the main earthquake," said Mataram Geophysics Station acting head Eka Sri Sulistianingsih.

So far, there have been no reports of damage to buildings due to the earthquake.

In a statement, the BMKG appealed to the public to remain calm. (lia/mcr20/jpnn)

