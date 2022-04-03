Manchester City Displace Liverpool from Top of Premier League

english.jpnn.com, BURNLEY - Manchester City took over again the top of the Premier League standings from Liverpool after winning against Burnley.

Competing at Turf Moor, Saturday (2/4) night West Indonesian time, The Citizens beat the hosts with two goals without reply. Kevin De Bruyne (5') and Ilkay Gundogan (25') scored the goals for Manchester City.

The Pep Guardiola's men did not seem to want Liverpool to linger at the top of the table after a 2-0 win over Watford in the previous match.

From the start of the match, the defending Premier League champions appeared to press to score quick goals.

Man City immediately scored a goal in the 5th minute through Bruyne using Raheem Sterling's cross.

Bruyne has been directly involved in 11 goals in 13 games for the Citizens. The former Chelsea player was able to pack eight goals and three assists for City rivals Manchester United.

Sterling was the actor for Man City's second goal. In the 25th minute, his sweet pass was converted into a goal by Ilkay Gundogan.

Gundogan's action made him create a fantastic record. He is now the German national team player with the most goals in the Premier League.