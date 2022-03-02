Manchester City Beat Peterborough, Riyad Mahrez Makes History

JPNN.com

Wednesday, 02 March 2022 – 21:40 GMT+7
Three Manchester City players Kevin de Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, and Bernardo Silva (left to right) / Credit: skyports

english.jpnn.com, KANADA - Manchester City has advanced to the FA Cup quarter-finals after defeating Peterborough United.

Competing in Weston Homes Stadium, Wednesday (02/03) early morning West Indonesian time, the Pep Guardiola's squad defeated the host with a score of 2-0.

Several Manchester City players performed brilliantly, including Riyad Mahrez.

The Algerian winger broke the deadlock of The Citizens through his goal in the 60th minute.

This season, the 31-year-old player has scored 19 goals in all competitions for The Citizens, beating his best record when playing for Leicester City during the 2015/16 Premier League.

Seven minutes after Mahrez's goal, Manchester City doubled their lead after Jack Grealish took advantage of Phil Foden's measured pass.

The Citizens continued to pound the Peterborough defense. However, there were no additional goals until the long whistle sounded.

Manchester City ended the match with a 2-0 advantage over Peterborough. (mcr15/mcr20/jpnn)

