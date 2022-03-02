Manchester City Beat Peterborough, Riyad Mahrez Makes History
english.jpnn.com, KANADA - Manchester City has advanced to the FA Cup quarter-finals after defeating Peterborough United.
Competing in Weston Homes Stadium, Wednesday (02/03) early morning West Indonesian time, the Pep Guardiola's squad defeated the host with a score of 2-0.
Several Manchester City players performed brilliantly, including Riyad Mahrez.
The Algerian winger broke the deadlock of The Citizens through his goal in the 60th minute.
This season, the 31-year-old player has scored 19 goals in all competitions for The Citizens, beating his best record when playing for Leicester City during the 2015/16 Premier League.
Seven minutes after Mahrez's goal, Manchester City doubled their lead after Jack Grealish took advantage of Phil Foden's measured pass.
Also See:
The Citizens continued to pound the Peterborough defense. However, there were no additional goals until the long whistle sounded.
Manchester City ended the match with a 2-0 advantage over Peterborough. (mcr15/mcr20/jpnn)
This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Manchester City Gunduli Peterborough, Riyad Mahrez Masuk Buku Sejarah
