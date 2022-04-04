Putri Kusuma Wardani Beats US Representative at Orleans Masters

english.jpnn.com, PRANCIS - Indonesia's Putri Kusuma Wardani brought home the 2022 Orleans Masters title in the women's singles category after defeating the United States champion, Iris Wang, through a rubber game with a score of 7-21, 21-19, and 21-18.

The finals of the 2022 Orleans Masters were held at the Palais des Sports, France, Sunday (3/4) evening West Indonesian time.

Apart from Indonesia, countries like Singapore, France, Bulgaria, and the Netherlands each brought one title from the BWF super 100 tournament.

For the mixed doubles sector, representatives of Singapore Hee Yong Kai Terry and Tan Wei Han defeated Indonesian pair Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto and Lisa Ayu Kusumawati with a score of 21-12, 16-21, and 21-13.

French representative Toma Junior Popov won in the men's singles sector, with Christo Popov beating India's Mithun Manjunath with a score of 21-11 and 21-19.

In the women's doubles sector, Bulgarians Gabriela Stoeva and Stefani Stoeva successfully beat German representatives Stine Kuespert and Emma Moszczynski with a score of 21-15 and 21-14.

This is the Stoeva sisters' second title in a row after previously winning the 2022 Swiss Open.

Dutch representatives Ruben Jille and Ties Van Der Lecq did not spend much energy to win the 2022 Orleans Masters in the men's doubles sector after their opponent withdrew.