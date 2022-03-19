Mandalika MotoGP Qualification Results: Quartararo Takes Pole

english.jpnn.com, LOMBOK - Monster Energy Yamaha racer Fabio Quartararo successfully took pole position in the qualifying session of Mandalika MotoGP.

In the session that ended on Saturday (19/3) afternoon, Quartararo recorded a time of 1 minute and 31.067 seconds.

During free practice, Quartararo was far from good. He had difficulties to control the bike, so he was only in 16th place. The bad luck continued in the next session. The Yamaha YZR-M1 motorbike broke down.

Also See: Jokowi Introduces Custom Motorcycle to MotoGP Racers

Not discouraged, the French racer was trying hard until finally he was able to make one good lap with a time of 1 minute and 31.608 seconds.

He maintained the positive trend by using a different strategy and different tires.

Behind Quartararo were Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco. Both are Ducati racers.

The MotoGP Indonesia race will be held on Sunday (20/3) at 3 p.m. local time.

The following are the complete results of the 2022 Mandalika MotoGP qualification: