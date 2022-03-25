News Presenter Ira Koesno's Father Dies Due to Covid-19

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - News presenter Ira Koesno's father, Koesno Martoatmodjo, has passed away after a month of battling Covid-19.

He took his last breath at Pertamina Jaya Hospital, Central Jakarta, on Thursday (24/3) at 5.23 p.m. He was 83.

His body will be buried according to the Covid-19 protocol.

Ira appealed to the public not to underestimate Covid-19, including the Omicron variant, which was said to have milder symptoms.

"Never play with Omicron, let alone take it lightly. Omicron only has mild symptoms, but it is not harmless, especially for those who have comorbidities and the elderly," said Ira in her statement, Friday (25/3).

Ira, who once moderated the presidential debate, said her father was first detected with Covid-19 on February 21.

According to her, at that time, his only complaints were coughing, runny nose, and a little dizziness.

"My mother also got it, but without symptoms," she said. "During five days of being treated at home, my father started to feel short of breath, and his saturation was 89. Finally, he was taken to the hospital along with my mother." (mcr18/mcr20/jpnn)

