IBL 2022: Satria Muda Pertamina Defeated by Dewa United

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Indonesian basketball team Satria Muda Pertamina was defeated by Dewa United Surabaya in the 2022 Indonesian Basketball League (IBL) continuation.

Competing at the Senayan Basketball Hall, Jakarta, Wednesday (9/3) afternoon, Satria Muda Pertamina lost with a score of 55-60.

In this match, both teams appeared without foreign players.

Referring to the 2022 IBL regulations, if one team cannot install imported players, the opposing team is not allowed to do so.

Even so, Dewa United can still play Jamarr Johnson who has been naturalized and is now an Indonesian citizen.

Johnson, who was originally from the United States, performed brilliantly and packed 19 points and four assists.

Meanwhile, Ferdian Dwi Purwoko packed 10 points for Dewa United.

Satria Muda Pertamina, on the other hand, made some mistakes. The team even recorded 24 turnovers.