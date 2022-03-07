IBL 2022: Indonesia Patriots Lost 51-75 to Prawira Bandung

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The Indonesia Patriots have yet to achieve encouraging results in the 2022 IBL as they were defeated by Prawira Bandung.

Despite the arrival of additional players such as Kelvin Sanjaya, Hendrick Xavi Yonga, and Isaiah Alesandro Saudale, the Indonesia Patriots are still having trouble developing their best game.

Competing at the Senayan Basketball Hall, Monday (7/3) afternoon, the Indonesia Patriots lost 51-75 to Prawira Bandung.

In this match, the Milos Pejic's fighters had difficulty gaining points in the second half after only packing 22 points, compared to Prawira Bandung's 45.

Prawira Bandung appeared aggressive by creating 33 points in the third quarter, thus winning against the Indonesian Patriots in this match.

The highest scorer for Prawira Bandung in this match was Reza Guntara, who made 19 points.

Another top player was Abraham Damar Grahita with 15 points and six rebounds.

Two foreign players from Prawira Bandung, Taj Spencer and Christopher Sterling, followed with 12 and 10 points, respectively.