Kendari Racer Kuntet Khalisa Dies, Thousands Take to Streets
english.jpnn.com, KENDARI - The world of racing in Indonesia is in mourning. Kendari's talented racer, Kuntet Khalisa, has died.
Kuntet, whose real name was Risky Maulana Dwicahya, died in an accident during a road race in Muna regency, Sunday (6/3).
The accident occurred in the final of the 2022 Laode Muhammad Aswin (LMA) Cup 1 Road Race Open Championship.
Kuntet died after the motorcycle he was driving crashed into a tree at the fourth corner of the circuit.
After the incident, Kuntet was rushed to the LM Baharuddin Hospital for medical assistance. However, his life could not be saved.
Kuntet's body was buried at the Punggolaka Public Cemetery, Puuwatu, Kendari, Monday.
Also See:
Thousands of people took to the streets as Kuntet's body was taken to the cemetery from the funeral home. (antara/mcr20/jpnn)
Kendari's talented racer, Kuntet Khalisa, has died due to an accident during a road race in Muna regency.
