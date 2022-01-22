Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia Banned After Quitting National Team

jpnn.com, MALAYSIA - After quitting the national team, Malaysian badminton player Lee Zii Jia was banned from tournaments for two years.

Netizens have created a petition on social media supporting the 23-year-old All England 2021 champion.

In addition to rejecting the sanctions given to Lee Zii Jia, netizens demand that the management of the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) immediately resign.

The petition urges BAM President Mohamad Norza Zakaria, Secretary General Kenny Goh, and Vice President Jahaberdeen Mohamed Yunoos to step down from their posts.

Malaysian badminton officials are considered to have abused their power by disrupting Lee Zii Jia's career.

Apart from Lee Zii Jia, young player Goh Jin Wei also left the national team due to health issues and was banned for two years.

According to Astro News, the petition has been signed by 86,000 netizens.

Several world badminton athletes such as Pornpawee Chochuwong (Thailand), Gronya Somerville (Australia), and Viktor Axelsen (Denmark) have signed the petition. (astronews/mcr16/mcr20/jpnn)

