Espargaro Fastest in Mandalika, Top Challenger for Other Racers

english.jpnn.com, LOMBOK - Repsol Honda racer Pol Espargaro recorded the fastest time on the last day of the MotoGP pre-season test at the Pertamina Mandalika Circuit, Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, Sunday (13/2).

The Spanish racer recorded a time of 1 minute and 31.060 seconds on the 10th of 25 laps at the Mandalika Circuit.

Overall, Espargaro scored the fastest twice during practice sessions at the Mandalika Circuit.

On the first day of the race last Friday (11/2), Espargaro was able to record his best performance with 1 minute and 32.466 seconds.

Espargaro was almost half a second ahead of his closest rival, Aleix Espargaro of the second-placed Aprilia team that recorded 1 minute and 32.937 seconds.

In Sunday's session, the Repsol Honda champion was better than 2021 MotoGP world champion Fabio Quartararo from Monster Energy Yamaha that recorded 1 minute and 31.275 seconds.

With this achievement, Espargaro becomes a top competitor to Quartararo and 6-time world champion Marc Marquez. (lia/mcr20/jpnn)

