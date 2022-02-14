JPNN.com

JPNN.com English Sports Espargaro Fastest in Mandalika, Top Challenger for Other Racers

Espargaro Fastest in Mandalika, Top Challenger for Other Racers

Monday, 14 February 2022 – 19:42 GMT+7
Espargaro Fastest in Mandalika, Top Challenger for Other Racers - JPNN.com English
Repsol Honda racer Pol Espargaro while crossing the Mandalika Circuit / Credit: Instagram (@polespargaro)

english.jpnn.com, LOMBOK - Repsol Honda racer Pol Espargaro recorded the fastest time on the last day of the MotoGP pre-season test at the Pertamina Mandalika Circuit, Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, Sunday (13/2).

The Spanish racer recorded a time of 1 minute and 31.060 seconds on the 10th of 25 laps at the Mandalika Circuit.

Overall, Espargaro scored the fastest twice during practice sessions at the Mandalika Circuit.

Also See:

On the first day of the race last Friday (11/2), Espargaro was able to record his best performance with 1 minute and 32.466 seconds.

Espargaro was almost half a second ahead of his closest rival, Aleix Espargaro of the second-placed Aprilia team that recorded 1 minute and 32.937 seconds.

In Sunday's session, the Repsol Honda champion was better than 2021 MotoGP world champion Fabio Quartararo from Monster Energy Yamaha that recorded 1 minute and 31.275 seconds.

Also See:

With this achievement, Espargaro becomes a top competitor to Quartararo and 6-time world champion Marc Marquez. (lia/mcr20/jpnn)

This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Pol Espargaro Tercepat di MotoGP Mandalika, Penantang Terhebat Marc Marquez dan Fabio Quartararo

Pol Espargaro recorded the fastest time on the last day of the MotoGP pre-season test.
TAGS   Espargaro Mandalika MotoGP Pre-Season Test

RELATED NEWS